At least 17 people were shot, four fatally, Friday into Sunday in Mayor Lori Lightfoot’s (D) Chicago.

According to the Chicago Sun-Times, the first fatality occurred at 8:45 p.m. Friday, following an argument in an apartment. A 16-year-old boy was allegedly beaten as a result of the dispute, and when he fled the scene he was pursued, shot, and fatally wounded.

A 32-year-old male sitting in a vehicle “at a gas station in the first block of West 111th Street” was shot just before 10 p.m. Friday when someone in another vehicle pulled up beside him and opened fire. A passenger got behind the wheel and drove the 32-year-old to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Hours later, at 3:22 a.m. Saturday, an unresponsive 32-year-old was found “in front of a home in the 9100 block of South Emerald Avenue.” He had been shot and was transported to a hospital, where they pronounced him dead.

Just after midnight Sunday a man “in the first block of West 91st Street” was shot multiple times in the back following an argument. He died at the scene.

Breitbart News reported two people were injured Friday night when a gunman opened fire on Chicago expressway. The wounded individuals, a male driver and a female driver, were shot while on the Eisenhower Expressway.

As of Friday there were 39 Chicago expressway shootings in 2021 alone.

