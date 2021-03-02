Iowa: Bill to Abolish Concealed Permit Requirement on the Move

A bill to abolish the requirement Iowans get a permit from the state before exercising their Second Amendment right to bear arms is moving in the Iowa House.

The Des Moines Register reports House Study Bill 254 has already cleared a House Subcommittee and is now headed to the House Public Safety Committee.

HSB254 would end the requirement Iowans get a permit before carrying a handgun on themselves for self-defense.

State Rep. Steven Holt (R) spoke in favor of the bill, saying, “Those practicing their Second Amendment rights will no longer have to get a permission slip to practice their basic fundamental rights.”

Democrat Rep. Beth Wessel-Kroeschell (Ames) countered Holt, claiming doing away with the permit requirement “is extreme and it’s unpopular and a threat to public safety.”

On June 7, 2017, Breitbart News reported Alaska, Arizona, and Wyoming–three states abolished their permit requirement long ago–did not see the surge in handgun murders, bloodshed, the left warned would come.

Alaska abolished its permit requirement in 2003, Arizona in 2010, and Wyoming in 2011. FBI figures published by the NRA showed a drop in handgun murders in Alaska and Arizona after the permit requirement was abolished, with Wyoming following “similar trends.”

Eighteen states have abolished their concealed carry permit requirement. Those states are: Alaska, Arizona, Arkansas, Idaho, Kansas, Kentucky, Maine, Mississippi, Missouri, Montana, New Hampshire, North Dakota, Oklahoma, South Dakota, Utah, Vermont, West Virginia, and Wyoming.

