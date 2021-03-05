Rep. Zoe Lofgren (D-CA) discharged a nearly 2,000-page report documenting social media posts by Republicans who voted January 6 against certifying results of the presidential election.

The report documents social media activity of representatives between November 4 to January 6.

No report was created documenting the congressional members who objected to former President Donald Trump’s 2016 victory, which Trump’s lawyers pointed out in his second impeachment trial:



Lofgren’s report has been online for a week:

New: Rep. Zoe Lofgren has released a nearly 2,000 page report documenting the social media posts of GOP colleagues leading up to Jan. 6th who voted to overturn the results of the election. The report includes a breakdown of members by state.https://t.co/XUDOWvODyP — Lauren Fox (@FoxReports) March 5, 2021

In a preamble to the report, Lofgren, chair of the House Administration Committee, wrote how she had asked her staff to pull the relevant social media posts and compile them in an effort to gather facts:

Any appropriate disciplinary action is a matter not only of the Constitution and law, but also of fact. Many of former President Trump’s false statements were made in very public settings. Had Members made similar public statements in the weeks and months before the January 6th attack? Statements which are readily available in the public arena may be part of any consideration of Congress’ constitutional prerogatives and responsibilities.

The report includes online statements from members of Congress supporting Trump.