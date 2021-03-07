President Joe Biden is set to sign an executive order Sunday to increase voter access as he urges the Senate to pass H.R. 1, the House Democrats’ voting rights package.

His order “will modernize Vote.gov, order federal agencies to expand access to voter registration,” and “provide voting access and education to citizens in federal custody,” Fox News reported.

It will also “examine barriers to citizens with disabilities voting and improve ballot tracking for overseas voters, including active duty military,” the article read.

The U.S. House of Representatives passed H.R.1, also known as the “For the People Act,” on Wednesday as Republicans warned it would compromise election integrity and lead to the federalization of the nation’s elections.

“Every single American should be outraged” by the Democrat-led House passing the act, Rep. Steve Scalise (R-LA) said Wednesday evening, adding, “Democrats just voted to ban voter ID nationwide and force every state to permanently expand mail-in voting.”

Hours before its passage, 20 state attorneys general issued a letter to House and Senate leaders, warning about the unconstitutionality of the measure.

“The act essentially strips states of their power in conducting federal elections by imposing limits on how states maintain their voter registration rolls and overriding state ID laws,” Breitbart News reported:

“Additionally, the Act’s regulation of congressional elections, including by mandating mail-in voting, requiring states to accept late ballots, overriding state voter identification (“ID”) laws, and mandating that states conduct redistricting through unelected commissions, also faces severe constitutional hurdles,” they warned, identifying the act’s limitations on voter ID laws as “perhaps” the “most egregious” portion of the measure.

During an exclusive interview with Breitbart News on Tuesday, Rep. Mo Brooks (R-AL) slammed H.R.1 as the “Socialist Democrat Election Fraud Enhancement Act,” adding it will “do great damage to the reliability and security of America’s election system.”

The bill would “radically change American democracy,” according to Breitbart News’s Joel B. Pollak, who highlighted 37 key points about H.R.1 in a Thursday article.

“The bill is 791 pages long — a massive piece of legislation, adopted with little examination or debate,” he stated.