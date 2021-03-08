Lauren Boebert: Let’s Rely on the Constitution Rather than Gun Control

Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-CO), participates in a discussion on the Right to Bear Arms during the Conservative Political Action Conference held in the Hyatt Regency on February 27, 2021 in Orlando, Florida. Begun in 1974, CPAC brings together conservative organizations, activists, and world leaders to discuss issues important to them. …
Joe Raedle/Getty Images
AWR Hawkins

Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-CO) warned Monday that Democrats are going to talk a lot about gun control this week but she would prefer to just rely on the Constitution.

Her warning came on the start of a week in which House Democrats are poised to take up Whip James Clyburn’s (D-SC) “Charleston Loophole” gun control as well as Rep. Mike Thompson’s (D-CA) universal background check gun control.

And it should be noted Clyburn signaled last week his gun control is just a “first step.”

Amid this Democrat gun control push, and Clyburn’s intimation more may be coming, Boebert tweeted:

Boebert was elected in November 2020 on a pro-Second Amendment platform. On December 23, 2020, she ruffled Democrats’ feathers by assuring Breitbart News she would carry a gun for self-defense “each day” while in D.C.

On February 19, 2021, she trolled Democrats with a Zoom video in which an AR-15 and other long guns were visible on the shelf behind her. The video was part of a virtual meeting for the House Natural Resources Committee.

Now, she is signaling more gun control is not needed; that the Constitution is enough.

