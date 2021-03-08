Lauren Boebert: Let’s Rely on the Constitution Rather than Gun Control

Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-CO) warned Monday that Democrats are going to talk a lot about gun control this week but she would prefer to just rely on the Constitution.

Her warning came on the start of a week in which House Democrats are poised to take up Whip James Clyburn’s (D-SC) “Charleston Loophole” gun control as well as Rep. Mike Thompson’s (D-CA) universal background check gun control.

And it should be noted Clyburn signaled last week his gun control is just a “first step.”

Amid this Democrat gun control push, and Clyburn’s intimation more may be coming, Boebert tweeted:

You’re going to hear Democrats talk a lot about “common sense” gun control this week. I think following the Constitution is pretty sensible myself. — Lauren Boebert (@laurenboebert) March 8, 2021

Boebert was elected in November 2020 on a pro-Second Amendment platform. On December 23, 2020, she ruffled Democrats’ feathers by assuring Breitbart News she would carry a gun for self-defense “each day” while in D.C.

On February 19, 2021, she trolled Democrats with a Zoom video in which an AR-15 and other long guns were visible on the shelf behind her. The video was part of a virtual meeting for the House Natural Resources Committee.

Now, she is signaling more gun control is not needed; that the Constitution is enough.

