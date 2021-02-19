Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-CO) trolled Democrats Thursday by taking part in a Zoom video with AR-15 rifles and a shotgun visible on the bookshelves behind her.

The video was the medium for the House Natural Resources Committee meeting, and the guns were clearly visible just feet behind Boebert.

The Hill reports Democrats responded with criticism, alleging Boebert does not store firearms safely.

Fox example, Rep. Katie Porter (D-CA) said, “I always thought my dirty dishes piled up and accumulating bacteria were the most dangerous thing in a Zoom background…#SafeStorage.”

The HuffPost’s Matt Fuller noted Rep. Jared Huffman (D-CA) also reacted to the “gun shrine” behind Boebert:

As the Robinhood hearing starts, the real action — apparently — is at the Natural Resources organizing meeting, where Rep. Jared Huffman (D-Calif.) is roasting Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-Colo.) for the gun shrine she’s constructed as a Zoom background. pic.twitter.com/I5GdIVsM1B — Matt Fuller (@MEPFuller) February 18, 2021

Bobert responded to the criticism by tweeting a photo of the guns in the background and explaining, “Who said this is storage? These are ready for use.”

On December 23, 2020, Boebert told Breitbart News she was getting a Washington, DC, concealed carry permit so she could carry a gun daily in the city. Weeks later, on January 3, 2021, Boebert trolled Democrats in an Arsenal Media Group video which showed her walking through different parts of the city, showing how she would keep her Glock close-at-hand for self-defense.

On February 4, 2021, D.C. Police Chief Robert Contee explained Boebert’s pursuit of permit had been successful, saying, “A concealed carry permit was issued in that case.”

