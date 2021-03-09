White House Returns Portraits of Clinton, Bush to Foyer

The White House announced the return of portraits of former Presidents Bill Clinton and George W. Bush to the foyer on Monday.

Portraits of former Presidents Bill Clinton and George W. Bush “were returned to their traditional locations in the Cross Hall on Inauguration Day by the Office of the Curator,” the White House press office said Monday.

In July 2020, former President Trump’s White House relocated both paintings from the Grand Foyer to the Old Family Dining Room, which has largely been used to store tablecloths and furniture in recent years. Their pictures were replaced with those of former Presidents William McKinley, and successor Theodore Roosevelt.

And while Trump did not invite former President Barack Obama to a portrait unveiling, President Joe Biden has yet to rule out “the former guy” being in attendance when his portrait is added to the walls.

“I have no portrait revealings or portrait plans or portrait events to preview for you, but I have not been given any indication that we would break with tradition in that regard,” White House press secretary Jen Psaki said in a February 9 press briefing.