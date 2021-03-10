Michelle Obama: ‘I’m Moving Toward Retirement’

Former first lady Michelle Obama revealed in a Wednesday interview that she is “moving toward retirement,” saying she and husband and former President Barack Obama are “building the foundation for somebody else to continue the work.”

Obama made the remarks while speaking to People about being increasingly selective about endeavours she involves herself in.

“I’ve been telling my daughters I’m moving toward retirement right now, [selectively] picking projects and chasing summer,” the former first lady stated. “Barack and I never want to experience winter again.”

“We’re building the foundation for somebody else to continue the work so we can retire and be with each other – and Barack can golf too much, and I can tease him about golfing too much because he’s got nothing else to do,” she added.

As The Independent notes:

[T]he former first lady is starring in an upcoming new Netflix children’s seriesWaffles + Mochi, set to air on Tuesday, has remained active in politics, recently published a special young-reader edition of her memoir, Becoming, and has signed on to work with the Partnership for a Healthier America to help provide food for all families in America.

In the same interview, Obama addressed President Joe Biden’s victory in the 2020 presidential election, saying, “We breathe for a moment, but there’s still work to be done.”

The former first lady added: “That’s why Barack and I are focused on developing the next generation of leaders through the Obama Foundation … so that each year we step further out of the spotlight and make room for them.”

Obama’s plans to slowly retreat from public life dampen hopes of those who wish the former first lady would one day run for the White House.

While a candidate, Biden said that he would select Obama as his vice presidential running mate “in a heartbeat.”

“She’s brilliant. She knows the way around. She is a really fine woman. The Obamas are great friends,” Biden said back in April.

Biden ultimately selected then-Sen. Kamala Harris (D-CA) to be his running mate.