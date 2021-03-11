President Joe Biden gave his first primetime address to the nation on Thursday night, in which he said that “if we do our part,” then “there’s a good chance” Americans will be able to have “small” events by Independence Day.

“This doesn’t mean large events with lots of people together,” Biden said.

“I need you to get vaccinated when it’s your turn, and when you can find an opportunity,” he said, adding he is urging all states to make all American adults eligible for a coronavirus vaccine by May 1.

The president also suggested that if enough people get vaccinated, then that will mean “there’s a good chance” Americans will be able to have small get-togethers for Independence Day.

“If we do all this, if we do our part, if we do this together, by July the fourth, there’s a good chance you, your families, and friends will be able to get together in your backyard or in your neighborhood and have a cookout or a barbeque and celebrate Independence Day,” Biden said.

“That doesn’t mean large events with lots of people together, but it does mean small groups will be able to get together,” the president added.

Biden went on to insist that being able to have small events on Independence Day in a post-vaccinated America would be “something truly special.”

“After this long, hard year, that will make this Independence Day something truly special, where we not only mark our independence as a nation, but we begin to mark our independence from this virus,” the president said.

Biden addressed the nation on March 11, which marks the one-year anniversary of the coronavirus shutdowns across the United States.

You can follow Alana Mastrangelo on Facebook and Twitter at @ARmastrangelo, on Parler @alana, and on Instagram.