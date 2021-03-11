Rep. Bob Good: Democrat Gun Control Creates ‘De Facto Gun Registry’

Rep. Bob Good (R-VA) is warning that Democrats’ universal background check legislation creates a “de facto gun registry” in America.

The legislation, H.R. 8, is sponsored by Rep. Mike Thompson (D-CA). Companion legislation was put forward in the Senate by Sen. Chris Murphy (D-CT).

The gun control expands point-of-sale background checks at retail to include point-of-sale background checks for private sales also.

Rep. Good warns that this involves government in all gun sales, thereby creating a paper trail that will serve as a registry.

The Wall Street Journal quoted Good saying, “This bill creates a de facto gun registry by involving the federal government in every gun transfer, including private transfers and gifts, or else how will we enforce these requirements?”

Good added, “For my Democrat friends who suggest that conservatives and gun owners are paranoid about a national registry, you bet we are.”

AWR Hawkins is an award-winning Second Amendment columnist for Breitbart News and the writer/curator of Down Range with AWR Hawkins, a weekly newsletter focused on all things Second Amendment, also for Breitbart News. He is the political analyst for Armed American Radio. Follow him on Twitter: @AWRHawkins. Reach him directly at awrhawkins@breitbart.com. Sign up to get Down Range at breitbart.com/downrange.