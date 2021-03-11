Watch Live: President Joe Biden Addresses the Nation on Coronavirus Pandemic

President Joe Biden will address the nation Thursday evening to update Americans about the fight against the coronavirus pandemic.

The president is scheduled to speak at 8:00 p.m. EST just hours after signing the massive $1.9 trillion rescue package to combat the coronavirus.

This will be the president’s first primetime address to the nation from the Oval Office.

According to the White House, Biden will talk about lives lost from the virus and the one-year anniversary of the lockdowns that changed the lives of everyone in America. He will also talk about the importance of getting vaccinated to help stop the pandemic.