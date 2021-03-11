Rep. Madison Cawthorn (R-NC) used floor debate Wednesday to call out Democrats’ proposed gun grab and said if they want his they will need to “come and take them.”

Cawthorn said, “I want to remind my colleagues of a simple fact that is far too often swept under the rug by the left: Americans have a right to obtain firearms for lawful purposes.”

He added, “Let me be clear to everyone in this chamber, you will not take this right away from us. I know it’s easy to be sucked into the DC bubble, but outside of here, in real America, when we say ‘Come and Take It,’ we damn well mean it.”

Cawthorn then criticized the left’s blind pursuit of gun control, warning, “If you think this bastardization of the Constitution will be met with silence you know nothing of the America I know. You want my guns, I know it, we all know it. Well Mr. Speaker, you can come and take them.”

The Recount published video of Hawthorne’s concluding remarks:

Rep. Madison Cawthorn (R-NC): "You want my guns, I know it, we all know it. Well, Mr. Speaker, you can come and take them." pic.twitter.com/roItkxF4XR — The Recount (@therecount) March 10, 2021

On March 10, 2021, Breitbart News linked to a video of Rep. Chip Roy (R-TX) also speaking on the House floor against Democrat gun control.

Roy made clear Democrats can push firearm registration all they want, but pledged he will never let the government know what guns he owns.

