The majority of House Democrats from New York called for Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s (D) resignation Friday morning amid impeachment threats over sexual harassment allegations. The members notably include House Judiciary chair Jerry Nadler (D-NY), Reps. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY), and Jamal Bowman (D-NY).

The delegation of 11 includes:

House Judiciary chair Jerry Nadler

House Oversight chair Carolyn Maloney

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez

Rep. Jamal Bowman

Rep. Mondaire Jones

Rep. Grace Meng

Rep. Yvette Clark

Rep. Adriano Espaillat

Rep. Nydia Velasquez

Rep. Anthony Delgado

Rep. Sean Patrick Maloney

Ocasio-Cortez and Bowman released a joint press release, stating, “We believe these women, we believe the reporting, we believe the Attorney General, and we believe the fifty-five members of the New York State legislature.”

After two accounts of sexual assault, four accounts of harassment, the Attorney General’s investigation finding the Governor’s admin hid nursing home data from the legislature & public, we agree with the 55+ members of the New York State legislature that the Governor must resign. pic.twitter.com/jV5dwtuVPr — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) March 12, 2021

Jerrold Nadler’s statement also said Andrew Cuomo’s “accusers are credible and the charges against him are serious indeed,” adding, “the investigations under way by New York State Attorney General Letitia James and the Albany police must be permitted to run their course before we reach judgment about his liability for any alleged criminal act.”