The House has obtained a memo from Acting House Sergeant at Arms Timothy Blodgett announcing, “There does not exist a known, credible threat against Congress or the Capitol complex that warrants the temporary security fencing,” a Fox News reporter tweeted Monday.

Furthermore, Blodgett reportedly told lawmakers and staff that security forces would begin “making alterations” to the fencing around the Capitol.

In addition, razor wire on the tops of an inner fence has been removed, according to the reporter. The fence will come down late next week, he added.

Fencing has been up around the Capitol building grounds since January 6, when Trump supporters protested the results of the 2020 presidential election at the Capitol, with some engaging in violence with police and breaching the building.

In addition, thousands of National Guard troops were deployed to protect the building, at local and federal law enforcement’s request. There were about 5,000 troops at the Capitol as of March 12, but that number is expected to drop.

The U.S. Capitol Police last week requested the presence of approximately 2,300 National Guard forces to remain in D.C., and the Pentagon approved the request last week, reportedly over the opposition of the National Guard bureau chief, who expressed concerns that the months-long deployment was wearing on forces and stretching them thin for other missions.

A recent task force report commissioned by House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) recommended a permanent quick reaction force that could be made up of military forces that could deploy to the Capitol.

Republican lawmakers say they have not been told what the threat is requiring the presence of National Guard forces to remain in D.C. months after January 6. The deployment has cost more than $400 million dollars so far, according to the Pentagon.

