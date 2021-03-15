Librarian of Congress, Dr. Carla Hayden, laughed off a Michigan legislative staffer’s F-bomb during a virtual reading event with elementary students on Friday.

Hayden appeared with U.S. Rep. Rashida Tlaib (D-MI) and Michigan state Sen. Erika Geiss (D) during a reading month Zoom event with school children from across Wayne County.

Seconds after Tlaib acknowledged a group of kindergartners, someone identified as Ekanem N. Obong and associated with “Team Geiss,” exclaimed “Fuuuuuuuck.”

“Hey, uh, excuse me, can you please mute your phone?” Tlaib announced.

Hayden could be heard laughing as Obongo responded, “Oh my gosh!”

“I’ve got kids on — mute your phone,” Tlaib said.

Obongo apologized and Hayden said, “We’re all learning,” with a laugh.

Tlaib continued acknowledging the other elementary schools participating virtually.

A biography on the New Leaders Council website claims Obongo’s “natural ability to be personable and relatable is her greatest strength.”

It adds, her ability to “mediate” comes from “a decade of working in education directly with students, parents, teachers, and administration.”

