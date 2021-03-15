Former President Trump’s strategy to further the “American First” agenda has included taking meetings, making endorsements, and raising money.

Intensifying Trump’s effort are state redistricting measures, where six of the 10 House Republicans who voted to impeach Trump are at risk of a redrawn district, hence in further danger of losing their seat in 2022.

Indeed, six moderate Republicans face a three-pronged threat: A primary challenge from a candidate endorsed and potentially funded by Trump, a district reengineering process, and a general election challenge in a reshaped district that may benefit the Democrat opponent.

The list of the six Republicans facing redistricting includes:

Rep. Adam Kinzinger (R-IL)

Rep. Anthony Gonzalez (R-OH)

Rep. Fred Upton (R-MI)

Rep. John Katko (R-NY)

Rep. Peter Meijer (R-MI)

Rep. David Valadao (R-CA)

Jason Miller, Trump’s political adviser, told Bloomberg, “Quite frankly, between their newfound unpopularity with Republican primary voters and based on what could happen with redistricting, I think a large number of these House members will be forced into retirement or looking for another job,” he said.

Miller added, “The districts of any Republicans who voted for impeachment are easy ones to cut.”

However, some Republicans are not appreciative of Trump’s efforts. Breitbart News reported that Rep. Tom Emmer (R-MN), who is in charge of selecting potential 2022 candidates as head of the National Republican Congressional Committee (NRCC), said that Trump should not support primaries against members who voted to impeach him.