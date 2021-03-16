Chuck Schumer Doubles Down on Call for Andrew Cuomo to Resign

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) on Tuesday once again called on New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo to resign as the governor faces duelling scandals over his handling of data on nursing home deaths and allegations of sexual harassment brought forth by multiple women, including former staff members.

Pressed by ⁦@mkraju⁩, ⁦@SenSchumer⁩ makes it clear he believes the scandals around Gov Andrew Cuomo are a distraction that makes it difficult for Cuomo to govern.

“He’s lost the confidence of his governing partners & many New Yorkers and he should step down.” pic.twitter.com/wbqMcun9w4 — Ryan Nobles (@ryanobles) March 16, 2021

A transcript is as follows: