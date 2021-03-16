Rep. Mikie Sherrill (D-NJ) said Tuesday there are “no further arguments” to keep children from returning to school for in-person learning,

Sherrill’s comments came during an appearance on MSNBC’s Morning Joe, where she discussed the disadvantages of remote learning and the process of reopening schools safely.

“There’s really no further arguments for not getting children back in school,” Sherrill said. “We see governors moving to get our teachers vaccinated. I know here in my county we’re working very hard, opening up sites for our teachers, getting them vaccinated.”

Sherrill also alluded to the mental health crisis that has swept the nation following the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic, noting that it has had an impact on children who have not been able to return to school. She said:

But, really, when we’re seeing all the reporting saying how damaging this is to our kids, the mental health crisis, the social and emotional crisis, how damaging it is, as well as how we haven’t seen the types of outbreaks in schools that we were worried about at the beginning of all of this, it’s critically important.

In February, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention released guidelines to how schools can safely reopen, noting that it should be done through “phased mitigation.”

A poll released this week showed that more than half of Los Angeles families want to send their children back to school for in-person learning.

