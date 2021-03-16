Man Allegedly Kills Four People After Argument Over Stimulus Check

An Indianapolis man allegedly shot and killed four people Saturday following an argument over the Biden Administration stimulus check.

ABC News reports 25-year-old Malik Halfacre allegedly argued with his girlfriend over the check then shot and killed four people ages “7, 23, 35, and 44.”

Halfacre’s girlfriend was also shot but survived. She told police what happened and also let them know Halfacre had allegedly taken the couple’s 6-month-old daughter after the shooting.

The daughter was found at Halfacre’s sister’s house the next day, and his sister let law enforcement know one of Halfacre’s friends was allegedly helping him hide. Shortly thereafter, police discovered Halfacre “in the attic of an Indianapolis home” where he was arrested.

Halfacre allegedly told police he and his girlfriend “were arguing because he wanted some of her stimulus check.”

According to Fox 59, “Halfacre was accused of shooting a man five times on the city’s north west side in early 2017 but was released from custody in 2018 after pleading guilty to a lesser charge.”

WMBF explains Halfacre’s wounded girlfriend sought help from a neighbor Saturday night after Halfarce fled the scene.

The neighbor identified the wounded girlfriend as Jeanettrius Moore. Moore worked at a beauty supply store to support herself and her two daughters. The neighbor said Moore told her that “her baby daddy shot her. And he shot her, her mother and the kids. She said she was the only person who got away.”