Democrats are ignoring American lives destroyed by the lockdowns triggered by Chinese coronavirus while allowing thousands of migrants to cross the southern border, Rep. Ronny Jackson (R-TX) told Breitbart News in an exclusive interview.

“The Democrats, they don’t think about long-term consequences for this country. They never do,” Jackson told Breitbart News during an exclusive interview at last month’s Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC).

“Take their $1.9 trillion spending bill they just put up. They don’t care what it does to the future of our kids. They’re not thinking about that. They’re only thinking about the next election cycle and getting reelected and what they can do to pander to their base to do that or to get more votes this way,” he said, explaining the burdens go far beyond massive spending bills.

“The Democrats, I would have to ask them, what are they thinking with regards to coronavirus with COVID right now? I mean the whole country’s in trouble right now. You know, we’re still recovering from coronavirus. We’ve had our borders shut down from travel and now we’re just going to open up — our kids don’t get to go to school. We can’t go to restaurants,” he said, noting that Democrats are essentially ignoring those issues while releasing illegal immigrants into the country and pursuing amnesty.

“A lot of people can’t go to work and their livelihoods have been destroyed, yet we’re going to ignore all of that when it comes to bringing thousands of immigrants across the border. It makes no sense,” Jackson said.

A Rasmussen Reports survey released Monday showed a majority of U.S. likely voters, 73 percent, are concerned about the government’s ability to handle a surge of migrants on the southern border while meeting coronavirus health protocols.

Meanwhile, the Biden administration’s Department of Homeland Security (DHS) is releasing migrants into the interior without administering coronavirus tests. The burden has fallen to border communities, which are testing the migrants for the virus, many of whom have tested positive.