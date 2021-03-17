House Republican Super PAC Launches Hard Money Arm

A House Republican Super PAC is launching a “hard money” arm giving the PAC the ability to directly endorse and contribute to candidates.

The House Republican super PAC known as the Congressional Leadership Fund (CLF), is launching a hard money arm. This will create the opportunity to endorse and contribute to Republican candidates and members of Congress.

The idea was dubbed “CLF Trailblazers Fund.” The idea behind the fund is not only to endorse but to give direct payment, hard money contributions.

The press release said:

Today, Congressional Leadership Fund announced the launch of the new “CLF Trailblazers Fund,” a new hard-dollar program within CLF to support impressive and meritorious Republican candidates and Members of Congress. CLF Trailblazers will endorse candidates and make direct, hard-dollar contributions to key candidates and Members of Congress, in addition to the independent expenditure campaigns CLF engages in. …

Following CLF’s reorganization as a hybrid PAC or Carey Committee, CLF will maintain a separate contribution account from which it can donate directly to support campaigns. Candidates that earn distinction as a CLF “Trailblazer” will be standout candidates and Members of Congress with profiles of character and achievement as well as the campaign strength needed to win. Dan Conston, President of Congressional Leadership Fund, said: As we fight to win back the House and elect more Republican rising stars, CLF Trailblazers Fund will enable us to endorse and financially support key candidates of distinction with additional hard dollars. Trailblazers is just one new tool to help kickstart impressive candidates that can win a Republican majority next fall. The fund already announced its first “CLF Trailblazers” endorsement of Julia Letlow. The press release introducing Julia Letlow described her as, “Julia Letlow, a mother of two, educator, PhD and a proven leader running in LA-05.”

“Even in the face of unimaginable tragedy, Julia Letlow stepped forward and displayed impressive grit and unparalleled determination,” said CLF President Dan Conston. “She would be a terrific addition to the House Republican Conference and we’re proud to support her campaign.”

The Chairman of the National Republican Congressional Committee (NRCC), Rep. Tom Emmer (R-MN) told Breitbart News Saturday exclusively in February that he believes the Republicans will retake the House majority in November 2022. “Our goal is Kevin McCarthy will be the Speaker and Nancy Pelosi will be retired,” Emmer said.