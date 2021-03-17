Ohio State Rep. Mike Loychik (R-Bazetta) has introduced legislation to rename the state’s Mosquito Lake State Park to “Donald J. Trump State Park,” after former President Donald Trump.

“This legislation is meant to honor the commitment and dedication that our 45th President of the United States, Donald J. Trump, bestowed upon the great people of Trumbull County,” said Loychik in a statement.

“I witnessed the unprecedented and astounding support that President Trump received from constituents across the 63rd District and on Mosquito Lake State Park,” the representative added.

PRESS RELEASE: I’m proud to introduce legislation to rename Mosquito Lake State Park to “Donald J. Trump State Park.” The left is trying to cancel President Trump but we won’t let them win! 👉👉 https://t.co/dDGQ8aFoz6 pic.twitter.com/pGrMDkddfs — Representative Mike Loychik (@MikeLoychik) March 14, 2021

“This enthusiasm for our former president was also historic throughout the state of Ohio last November as he pushed for initiatives and policies that were very well-received with my constituency and the state,” Loychik continued. “I will soon be introducing this bill to recognize the triumphs Trump brought over the last four years to this great nation and the Buckeye State.”

“I have more exciting news to come on this initiative, stay tuned!” Loychik concluded in his statement.

Rep. Loychik told Breitbart News “President Trump understood the hardships people in the Mahoning Valley have been facing for the last 40 years.”

“He spoke to us in a way few politicians ever had before,” Loychik added. “President Trump was our voice and our chance to fight back against the swamp that had left communities like ours behind long ago.”

Mosquito Lake State Park is located just north of Youngstown, Ohio, roughly 60 miles southeast of Cleveland.

