Rick Scott’s Amnesty Could Put 1.5M Illegals on Track for U.S. Citizenship

A draft plan by National Republican Senatorial Committee Chairman Sen. Rick Scott (R-FL) could provide 1.5 million illegal aliens with amnesty, putting them on a fast-track to American citizenship, analysis finds.

As Breitbart News reported Tuesday, Scott is currently circulating an amnesty plan that purports to benefit illegal aliens enrolled and eligible for former President Obama’s Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) program.

An analysis released by the Federation for American Immigration Reform (FAIR) reveals that Scott’s plan could put about 1.5 million illegal aliens on a fast-track to obtaining American citizenship in about 15 years, or by the year 2036.

“The bill provides amnesty and a pathway to citizenship to a population of aliens much broader than DACA beneficiaries,” the FAIR analysis states:

Under the terms of this bill all illegal aliens who were technically eligible to apply for DACA are eligible for amnesty and a green card. This includes even those who did not bother to apply in 2012 when the Obama administration unlawfully created the program via an executive memorandum.

While Scott’s plan includes provisions to secure funding for a “border wall system,” the FAIR analysis calls the components “toothless” and notes amnesty is often the most vulnerable to fraud.

“The bill also does not hinder an alien’s ability to submit fraudulent or frivolous asylum claims … amnesty fraud is the primary method that illegal aliens use to gain entry to the United States, regardless of existing border walls and structures,” the analysis states.

Rep. Maria Elvira Salazar (R-FL) is set to propose a more expansive amnesty plan in the House this week, as she detailed in an interview March 2.

Scott is circulating the amnesty plan just as illegal immigration to the U.S. has skyrocketed under the first month and a half of President Joe Biden’s administration.

Last month, almost 100,000 border crossers were apprehended by federal immigration officials — an increase of 170 percent compared to the same time last year. The total number of illegal aliens who successfully crossed the border, undetected, since October 2020 has surpassed 118,000, Breitbart News exclusively reported.

Meanwhile, Biden’s sanctuary country orders — currently preventing about 9-in-10 deportations — have resulted in the Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) holding the fewest number of illegal aliens in detention in the agency’s history.

States such as Florida, which Scott represents, have detailed how they are being forced to release illegal alien convicts into local communities because ICE agents are prohibited by Biden’s orders from taking them into their custody.

John Binder is a reporter for Breitbart News. Email him at jbinder@breitbart.com. Follow him on Twitter here.