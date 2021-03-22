Gov. Kristi Noem Announces Abortion Ban on World Down Syndrome Day

South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem (R) announced Sunday she will sign legislation this week to protect babies with Down syndrome from eugenic abortions.

“All children, born and unborn, have a right to life,” Gov. Noem said Sunday on Twitter. “Even those born with an extra chromosome.”

“Later this week, I’ll be signing legislation to ban abortions based on a prenatal diagnosis of Down syndrome,” Noem said. “Happy World Down Syndrome Day!”

Former Denver Bronco star quarterback Tim Tebow sent out a similar message, highlighting the dignity of all people with disabilities.

“Today is World Down Syndrome Day!” Tebow said on Twitter. “Our friends with Down Syndrome are special to us not only on this day, but on all 365 days of the year.”

In December 2011, the United Nations General Assembly declared March 21 as World Down Syndrome Day (WDSD).

World Down Syndrome Day is celebrated each year on March 21 to underscore the characteristic extra 21st chromosome possessed by those with Trisomy 21, another name for Down syndrome.

“On this day, people with Down syndrome and those who live and work with them throughout the world organise and participate in activities and events to raise public awareness and create a single global voice advocating for the rights, inclusion, and well being of people with Down syndrome,” Down Syndrome International declared on its website.

According to a 2018 article in the New York Times, some 67 percent of babies diagnosed with Down syndrome in the United States are aborted, while in many other countries, the percentage is higher still.

Abortion giant Planned Parenthood and other abortion supporters have fought tooth and nail to prevent legislation protecting babies diagnosed with Down syndrome from being aborted.