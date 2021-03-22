Jen Psaki Defends Joe Biden’s Fall on ‘Tricky’ Air Force One Stairs

White House press secretary Jen Psaki defended President Joe Biden on Monday for stumbling and falling on the stairs of Air Force One Friday.

“He’s 100 percent fine,” Psaki told reporters asking about his health during the White House press briefing. “I don’t know if you’ve been up those steps. They’re a little tricky sometimes.”

Psaki also dodged answering if a doctor examined Biden after his fall.

“Um, I’m not aware of that being required,” she replied. “There’s, of course, a doctor who travels with any President of the United States, but I’m not aware of it needing actual extensive medical attention.”

When a reporter noted she had not denied that a doctor examined Biden, she replied, “Well, I’m not trying to be… There’s a doctor who travels with him. He, he was walking around, as you all saw, by the end of the day, so I’m trying to be completely transparent.”

Biden slipped and fell on the stairs three times as he boarded Air Force One on Friday for a trip to Atlanta, as video of the awkward moment circulated widely on social media.

White House communications director Kate Bedingfield previously said that Biden did not require any medical attention.

I know folks have seen that President Biden slipped on his way up the stairs to AF1, but I’m happy to report that he is just fine and did not even require any attention from the medical team who travels with him. Nothing more than a misstep on the stairs. — Kate Bedingfield (@WHCommsDir) March 19, 2021

The White House also argued Friday that Biden slipped because of the wind.

“It’s pretty windy outside. It’s very windy. I almost fell coming up the steps myself,” White House spokesperson Karine Jean-Pierre said.