White House press secretary Jen Psaki struggled to explain why President Joe Biden’s administration was considering putting up migrants in hotel rooms.

Psaki did not dispute reports that the Biden administration awarded a Texas-based nonprofit $86 million to provide hotel rooms for six months for approximately 1,200 families who cross the southern border.

Newsmax reporter Emerald Robinson questioned Psaki on why the Biden administration would provide hotel rooms, food, and shelter for migrants even as American national guard troops were forced to sleep on the floor when they protected Capitol Hill.

“That’s a disparity a lot of people are pointing out, that our National Guard was treated one way and then illegal immigrants are going to be put in hotel rooms,” Robinson said referring to comparisons spreading on social media.

.@JoeBiden and @KamalaHarris forced our troops to sleep on the floor of a garage, yet is spending $89 million on hotel rooms for illegals. This would have never happened under the Trump administration. https://t.co/DK6nRrPPq9 — Bernard B. Kerik (@BernardKerik) March 22, 2021

National Guard troops slept on the floor of the Capitol building for several weeks after Biden’s inauguration, although some of them had hotel rooms.

Psaki defended Biden’s actions, noting the president personally called the head of the National Guard in response to the news that troops were sleeping on the floor of parking garages in January.

“I know that was some time ago, but that was the reaction he took the time,” she said before moving on to other questions.