Republican Dan Rodimer promised to “Make America Texas Again” in Congress in a video first obtained by Breitbart News.

Rodimer — a businessman, professional wrestler, and football player — hopes to win the special election to represent Texas’s sixth congressional district.

During the 2020 congressional election, Rodimer ran in Nevada’s third congressional district against Rep. Susie Lee (D-NV), a swing district Democrat. He narrowly lost against Lee by three percent. The GOP named him one of their “Young Guns” during the 2020 congressional cycle, commending his campaigning and fundraising ability.

Rodimer faces several politicians running in the May 1 special election, including the late Rep. Ron Wright’s (R-TX) Wright’s widow, Susan Wright.

Rodimer said he moved his family to Texas “because I want to raise my family in a constitutional-friendly state.”

“In Texsas, we’re free,” he said in his campaign video.

“They hate Texas, and they hate our way of life,” Rodimer added.

Rodimer said that the “communists” in Washington, DC, want to:

Shutdown our churches

Close our businesses

Indoctrinate our children, including pushing “Communism in our classrooms.”

“Make our daughters unsafe in sports and school”

Destroy America’s borders and destroy American history

Rodimer said he hopes to pass America First legislation that would end “dangerous chain migration and the visa lottery.”

“Rodimer believes immigrants are an integral part of the fabric of America, but out of control immigration policies hurt legal immigrants and everyday Americans,” Rodimer’s campaign website noted.

“The safety and security of our country and its citizens is of primary importance to me and I will do everything I can to make sure that Americans, especially Texans, remain safe and secure from illegal immigrants,” Rodimer said on the campaign website.

Rodimer promised in his campaign video to kick some “left-wing ass” if elected to Congress.

“Voters in the Texas sixth congressional district, vote Big Dan in the special election. I’ll fight for you and the Texas way of life,” he said. “Let’s make America Texas again.”

