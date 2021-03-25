Marco Rubio Opposes Nose-Only Masks from Mexican Researchers

Sen. Marco Rubio (R-FL) expressed his displeasure upon a video of new coronavirus masks that only cover the nose, which may be worn under a full mask with ear straps.

According to the video, the mask allows one to remove the full mask while the nose mask remains covering the nose, allowing individuals to keep their nose hidden from view while eating or drinking.

In response to the Mexican researched mask, Rubio expressed dismay: “I’m sorry, but no!”

No! I am sorry, but no! https://t.co/aR11DEuC7V — Marco Rubio (@marcorubio) March 25, 2021

The video shows a man and a woman eating and drinking with the conventional mask removed but with their noses covered.

“Human cells that give people a sense of smell are a key entry point for coronavirus, making nose coverings important, according to Johns Hopkins University,” the New York Post reported.

The CDC called on Americans to wear normal masks as late as July 14, 2020, in a press release. “Americans are increasingly adopting the use of cloth face masks to slow the spread of COVID-19, and the latest science may convince even more to do so,” the statement read.