It’s not unusual to see NFL owners spend big money in free agency. It is, however, unusual to see them spend big dollars on national museums.

Cowboys Owner Jerry Jones has donated $20 million to help fund the new National Medal of Honor Museum and Leadership Institute in Arlington, Texas.

“It says everything when I look at (us) saying, ‘We need to show each other love from every kind of bias we can talk about,’” Jones told USA TODAY Sports. “I’ve never seen anything that nails it like the recognition of the Medal of Honor winners and what they stood for.”

The museum is scheduled to break ground in a year. With the donation from Jones, funding for the museum has reached $70 million.

Jones spoke about the importance of linking the NFL brand with a museum dedicated to heroes.

“I’m keenly aware,” Jones said of leveraging his NFL platform, “that when we endorse or we significantly recognize something special about our country, that’s going to have notice.”

The museum will be located just down the road from AT&T Stadium, where the Cowboys play football.