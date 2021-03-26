U.S. Sens. Marco Rubio (R-FL) and Kirsten Gillibrand (D-NY) have introduced bipartisan legislation aimed at providing “presumptive U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs benefits to service members who have deployed and have illnesses due to exposure to burn pits and other toxins.”

Reps. Raul Ruiz (D-CA) and Brian Fitzpatrick (R-PA) will introduce the bill, known as the Presumptive Benefits for War Fighters Exposed to Burn Pits and Other Toxins Act, in the House of Representatives.

A press release regarding the introduction of the legislation also stated Rubio, Gillibrand, and Ruiz would hold an April 13, 2021, press conference outside of the U.S. Capitol featuring veterans who have suffered from toxic exposure, survivors of veterans who have passed away due to toxic exposure, Jon Stewart, 9/11 activist John Feal, Burn Pits 360, the Iraq and Afghanistan Veterans ofAmerica (IAVA), American Legion, and other groups.