NRA memberships are surging as Americans across the country reject the Democrats’ efforts to restrict the Second Amendment via gun control.

Breitbart News spoke with the NRA’s Andrew Arulanandam on Sunday and he indicated the civil rights organization has been “gaining 1,000 new members a day since January, from online signups alone.”

Breitbart News asked if there was any one certain thing that was contributing to the membership surge, and he pointed to the Democrats’ incessant gun control push.

Arulanandam said, “Gun owners realize the threat our Second Amendment and our self-defense laws are facing with a hostile President and Congress.”

On March 26, 2021, Breitbart News pointed to a Rasmussen Reports poll showing that 51 percent of likely voters do not believe stricter gun control would have prevented the March 22, 2021, shooting in Boulder, Colorado, from taking place.

The vast majority of likely voters — 64 percent — made clear their belief that there is no way to “completely prevent” attacks such as the one in Boulder last week and in the Atlanta-area the week prior.

AWR Hawkins is an award-winning Second Amendment columnist for Breitbart News and the writer/curator of Down Range with AWR Hawkins, a weekly newsletter focused on all things Second Amendment. He is the political analyst for Armed American Radio. Follow him on Twitter: @AWRHawkins. Reach him directly at awrhawkins@breitbart.com. Sign up to get Down Range at breitbart.com/downrange.