Eight Dead in 3 Shootings in Atlanta-Area Massage Parlors

Eight people are dead and a suspect is in custody after a gunman opened fired in three different Atlanta-area massage parlors.

CNN reported that a gunman first shot five people in “Young’s Asian Massage near Acworth, Georgia.” Four of those five succumbed to their wounds.

Roughly one hour later, shootings occurred at two locations in northeast Atlanta, and four others were killed.

NBC News notes that a suspect is in custody for the shooting at Young’s Asian Massage, but they do not know if he was involved in the northeast Atlanta shootings.

Police identified the suspect as 21-year-old Robert Aaron Long.

Captured: Suspect in Cherokee Co homicides — Robert Aaron Long, 21, from Woodstock area of unincorporated Cherokee Co. Crisp County Sheriff’s Deputy stopped Long in Crisp County using PIT maneuver. Don’t know yet if Long is also a suspect in ATL. @11AliveNews pic.twitter.com/7mgmFp8nuX — Jon Shirek (@JonShirek) March 17, 2021

In addition to the eight deaths, there are four injured persons. One was injured in the Young’s Asian Massage shooting and three others in the northeast Atlanta shootings.

AWR Hawkins is an award-winning Second Amendment columnist for Breitbart News and the writer/curator of Down Range with AWR Hawkins, a weekly newsletter focused on all things Second Amendment, also for Breitbart News. He is the political analyst for Armed American Radio. Follow him on Twitter: @AWRHawkins. Reach him at awrhawkins@breitbart.com. You can sign up to get Down Range at breitbart.com/downrange.