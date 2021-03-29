Vice President Kamala Harris is leading the response to the crisis on the border despite not having any meetings scheduled to address the situation.

Harris, who President Joe Biden selected to lead the response, has “no immigration meetings or public events scheduled Monday, according to her diary released by the Office of the Vice President,” reported the New York Post. She also neglected to make media appearances over the weekend.

The administration said Friday, “The president asked the vice president to take on the diplomatic effort, with Mexico and countries in the northern triangle to address the root causes of migration.”

“This is not work that will be addressed overnight,” White House chief spokesperson Symone Sanders said. “This is a challenging situation, as you heard the vice president and president speak to but it’s diplomatic work that needs to be done and Vice President Harris is Looking forward to doing it.”

The void of urgency from Harris comes after Biden was asked Sunday what he thought of former President Trump’s future visit to the southern border.

Biden responded, “I don’t care” if Trump visits the border.

The administration’s lack of response contrasts with a visit by 18 GOP senators, who went to the southern border to inspect Biden’s detention facilities, wherein Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) accused the administration of increasing the gravity of the crisis by ending Trump’s successful border policies.

This is in “direct consequence of policy decisions by the Biden Administration to stop building the wall, to return to the catch and release, and to end the stay in Mexico policy,” Cruz summarized.