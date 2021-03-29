Oklahoma Pastor’s Wife and Her Lover Arrested for Murder

Authorities say Kristie Evans and her lover Kahlil Deamie Square have been arrested for the alleged murder of Pastor David Evans on March 22.

Police said 50-year-old Harmony Free Will Baptist Church pastor David Evans and his wife Kristie, 47, met 26-year-old Kahlil Square for group sex on at least one occasion before the relationship soured.

After their threesome, Kristie and Kahlil continued sleeping together, police said. “The three of them, Kristie, Kahlil and David, had a sexual relationship,” Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation (OSBI) Capt. Beth Green said. “Kristie and Kahlil also had a separate sexual relationship, just the two of them.”

Kristie had allegedly complained that her husband called her a “fat whore” and told Kahlil she wanted him dead because he was “verbally abusive.” In the wee hours of Monday morning, police said Kahlil entered the couple’s home while they were sleeping, and he shot David.

Kristie then called 911 reporting a break-in resulting in her husband’s death. Days later, she confessed that she and Kahlil had planned the murder and that she had provided the gun, ammunition, and left their back door unlocked for Kahlil to enter. According to authorities, Kristie had confided in her eldest daughter about what she had done.

On Friday, Harmony Free Will Baptist released a statement on the matter. “Harmony Free Will Baptist Church has been grieving the death of our Pastor, David Evans, over the last few days,” they said:

The circumstances that are now coming to light have taken us by surprise and we are greatly saddened. We serve a perfect Savior, Jesus Christ, who gave His life for us. These revelations do not diminish that truth and we will continue to serve Him. We are aware that even pastors can succumb to human frailty and we ask that our privacy be respected at this time as we as a church family grieve and process all of these events.

OSBI Director Ricky Adams praised the “team effort” leading to the arrests. “OSBI agents from across the state worked tirelessly on this investigation for days,” he said. “With the help of OSBI intelligence analysts and multiple law enforcement agencies, the suspects responsible for Evans’ murder are in custody. Our team will always follow the evidence and find the truth.”

Both Kristie and Kahlil face charges of first-degree murder.