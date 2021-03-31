At a press conference with House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) Wednesday, Iowa Voters said Rep. Mariannette Miller-Meeks (R-IA) is their congresswoman in the Second Congressional District because she was fairly elected.

Michelle Crawford, who voted for Miller-Meeks, said she is a proud lifelong Iowan in Miller-Meeks’ area. “I was proud to vote for Mariannette Miller-Meeks, I’ve gotten to know over the past couple of years, and I knew she would represent Iowa values,” she said. “As an Iowa voter, that’s important to me that our Iowa values are represented by who people from Iowa want to speak and not who DC or Pelosi want to pick.”

“We’ve all had elections where we didn’t get our chosen candidate elected, but we accept them and accept the results. That is what we the people of Iowa expect to happen as well,” Crawford continued to explain, “No matter how many voters or who has spoken, she was elected, and we want her representing us.”

Kerry Gruenhagen, an Iowa voter who works in Agriculture, said, “whoever my congressperson is, I’m used to working with them.”

Gruenhagen said before Miller-Meeks was elected, he worked with Dave Loebsack, the previous congressman. Gruenhagen’s most important concern, he said, “it is important that she is elected and not appointed. I worry about who is held accountable if she is accountable to the voters or if Hart is accountable to the Democrats in the House.”

The voters of Iowa are rallying behind Miller-Meeks since the House Administration Committee, chaired by Rep. Zoe Lofgren (D-CA), has been working on a push to overturn Iowa’s state-certified Second Congressional District election. Rita Hart claims 22 legal votes should be counted but were wrongfully tossed out. Miller-Meeks officially won the election by six votes.