Rep. Mariannette Miller-Meeks (R-IA) said during a press conference Wednesday that Americans should be “outraged” at House Democrats’ move to overturn the Iowa second congressional district’s results.

Miller-Meeks attended a press conference with House Republican Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) and Rep. Ashley Hinson (R-IA) in Davenport, Iowa, to discuss the House Democrats’ move to overturn Miller-Meeks’ election.

Iowa Democrat Rita Hart lost to Miller-Meeks, who won the congressional election in 2020 by six votes. After Iowa public officials certified the election, Hart petitioned the House Administration Committee to overturn the results of the election.

Miller-Meeks slammed House Democrats for trying to violate Iowa state election law.

Miller-Meeks asked rhetorically, “If our votes don’t count in Iowa, if six votes aren’t enough to win an election, then why are six members on a committee able to overturn an election?”

The Iowa Republican also noted that Hart admitted that she had to “skip over the courts and go to Congress to get the results that I need.”

Miller-Meeks said that Hart’s attorney asked the House Administration Committee to use its full discretion to depart from Iowa election law.

She said that this should enrage American voters.

“No one, I don’t care where you live, what party you are, no one should be ok with violating state laws to get the results of an election that they want. We should all be outraged at that,” Miller-Meeks said.