Rep. Tom Emmer (R-MN), chair of the National Republican Congressional Committee (NRCC), told SiriusXM’s Breitbart News Sunday House Democrats led by Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) are “trying to subvert democracy” and “disenfranchise the Iowa voters” by attempting to “overturn certified election results” in Iowa.

Recently, the House Administration Committee, chaired by Rep. Zoe Lofgren (D-CA), has been working on a push to overturn Iowa’s state-certified Second Congressional District election. Rita Hart claims 22 legal votes should be counted but were wrongfully tossed out. Rep. Mariannette Miller-Meeks (R-IA) officially won the election by six votes.

Emmer told host Matthew Boyle, “Nancy Pelosi and her radical left socialist Democrat majority are literally trying to subvert democracy and overturn certified election results, and they are going to deny any Iowa voter. Frankly, they’re going to disenfranchise the Iowa voters who have already decided this thing.”

He went on, “As we go forward, Matt, I can guarantee you we at the National Republican Congressional Committee will make sure that the voters hold them accountable for this partisan power grab in November of ’22 if, in fact, they do it. That will be the issue.”

Boyle pointed out that multiple Democrat members have already voiced their opinions about overturning an election that has been certified over the recent weeks.

Boyle also pointed out that Breitbart News has reached out to Rep. Cindy Axne’s (D-IA) office for a statement on the partisan politics since Axne is Iowa’s last remaining Democrat member of Congress. “She’s issued the same statement over and over and over again since December. I think Cindy Axne — it’s incumbent on her that she needs to say what she thinks about what’s happing in her own state,” Boyle added.

“Matt, I think she has said it. I think she’s said loud and clear to the voters in Iowa that she thinks Nancy Pelosi and the radical socialist agenda she’s pushing is more important to her than the voters in Iowa. I mean, she’s been completely silent on this throughout this process,” Emmer stated.

Emmer continued, “As you say, she hasn’t issued any new comment on the socialist Democrats’ efforts to subvert the will of the Iowa voters since December. … Let’s face it, Axne is more loyal to Nancy Pelosi than Iowans, and we’re going to make sure everyone in Iowa knows that when they go to vote in a couple of years. This is why Cindy Axne has refused to stand by the voters in her state. She will not be reelected in November of ’22.”