President Joe Biden detailed his massive infrastructure spending proposal Wednesday, but only about 25 percent of the $2.5 trillion bill funds basic infrastructure, according to a fact sheet summary of the bill.

The proposal spends roughly $639 billion on traditional infrastructure, including $115 billion to revamp highways and roads.

Biden would only invest $25 billion in airports and $17 billion for coastal ports, land ports of entry, and ferries.

On rail infrastructure, Biden proposes spending much more with $85 billion to modernize existing transit systems and $80 billion to fix Amtrak’s repair backlog.

Biden proposes to spend $111 billion to replace the country’s lead pipes and service lines, as well as upgrades to drinking, waste, and stormwater systems.

He also calls for $100 billion in spending to build high-speed broadband infrastructure across the country and $100 billion for electric transmission systems.

The rest of the bill’s spending includes massive spending on climate change initiatives such as development for electric vehicles and charging stations, electric school busses and federal vehicles, and clean energy technology.

Other big-spending items include $400 billion on expanding health care, $213 billion on affordable housing, and research training, and development programs.