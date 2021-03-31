Poll: 59% of Republicans Against Stricter Gun Control Laws

A Morning Consult poll released Wednesday shows 59 percent of Republicans are against stricter gun control laws, which is 13 percent more than in 2019.

After a handful of shootings, the Republicans’ stance opposing gun control hardens. The poll found that 59 percent of Republican voters oppose having stricter gun control laws in the United States. This is up 13 percent more than a poll conducted in August 2019 after the shootings in El Paso, Texas, and Dayton, Ohio.

Of those who oppose gun control, 37 percent strongly oppose the efforts, which is also up 13 percent from 2019.

“The new poll also shows that Americans are increasingly prioritizing Second Amendment rights over limits to gun ownership,” Morning Consult reported.

Morning Consult continued:

A 48 percent plurality of voters now say protecting the rights of Americans to own guns is more important than limiting gun ownership, up 5 points from the poll conducted after the El Paso and Dayton shootings, while the share who prioritize limiting gun ownership dropped from 47 percent to 43 percent during the same time. … The trendlines suggest an uphill climb for those seeking overhauls to gun laws in the United States, despite backing from nearly 7 in 10 registered voters overall. While the prospect of a compromise on Capitol Hill isn’t necessarily unfathomable, congressional Republicans tend to govern and message with an eye on their right flank, and backing a bill that is much more likely to be strongly opposed by GOP voters than it is to be strongly supported could make conservatives susceptible to a primary challenge.

The survey was taken from March 26-29 among 2,043 registered voters and has a two-point margin of error. The margin of error for Republican responses is four points.

Rasmussen Reports poll showed that 51 percent of likely voters do not believe stricter gun control would have prevented the March 22, 2021, shooting in Boulder, Colorado.

Breitbart News reported this week NRA memberships are surging as Americans across the country reject the Democrats’ efforts to restrict the Second Amendment via gun control.

Breitbart News spoke with the NRA’s Andrew Arulanandam on Sunday, and he indicated the civil rights organization has been “gaining 1,000 new members a day since January, from online signups alone.”