Nearly 20 Shot Good Friday into Easter Morning in Lori Lightfoot’s Chicago

Nearly 20 people were shot, one fatally, Good Friday into Easter morning in Mayor Lori Lightfoot’s (D) Chicago.

According to ABC 7 / Chicago Sun-Times, 19 people were shot and one of those individuals succumbed to his wounds.

The fatality occurred around 1:30 a.m. Sunday, following an argument that pitted a 31-year-old man against two other persons. One of the two other persons pulled a gun and opened fire, shooting the 31-year-old 14 times.

The shooting victim was taken to a hospital and pronounced dead.

The Chicago Tribune reports 703 people were shot in January 1, 2021, through March 31, 2021, in Chicago. That is 184 more people than were shot during the same time-frame in 2020.

In a separate body of data, the Tribune notes 134 people were killed in Chicago January 1, 2021, through March 31, 2o21. That represents 28 more homicides than were seen during the same time-frame in 2020.

