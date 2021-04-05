Joe Biden Appears with Masked Easter Bunny at the White House

President Joe Biden appeared at the White House Monday to recognize the Easter holiday.

“We have a special guest, as you can see to my left here,” Biden said, pointing out the Easter bunny.

The traditional Easter bunny costume included a massive mask. President Biden and First Lady Jill Biden also wore a mask for the occasion.

Typically, the White House hosts an Easter Egg roll to celebrate the Easter holiday but President Biden instead delivered a speech from the South Portico during the coronavirus pandemic.

“As we celebrate the renewal of this season we know that longed-for dawn is almost here,” Biden said. “We will rebuild our nation, we will reengage and reimagine what we can be.”

Biden only spoke for a few minutes.

“May God bless you all, may God bless our troops and take care of the Easter Bunny,” he concluded.

At the end of his speech, Biden urged the costumed bunny figure to step up to the presidential podium.

Jill Biden tried to offer the bunny a flower but the costumed individual appeared to struggle to hold it.

“He can’t even see,” Biden said. “You gotta squeeze, you got it, man.”