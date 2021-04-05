Former Acting Defense Secretary Chris Miller endorsed fellow Green Beret veteran Mike Egan on Monday for May’s special election for Texas’s Sixth Congressional District seat.

“Mike Egan has my total support,” Miller, a 5th Special Forces Group veteran and Trump’s last defense secretary, said in a statement first obtained by Breitbart News. “His military career and civilian service to President Trump makes him a standout candidate for a Congress in need of strong leaders.”

Miller, who also served as director of the National Counterterrorism Center (NCTC), added, “He was tested in Army Special Forces and is ready to take the same commitment and passion to support the people of Texas. The threats to our nation are growing increasingly complex. We will benefit from Mike’s wealth of knowledge and expertise.”

Egan also served as a defense official in Trump’s Pentagon, which was responsible for destroying the ISIS caliphate, taking out IRGC Quds Force leader Qasem Soleimani, rebuilding the Pentagon’s readiness, turning attention from the Middle East to China, and reducing troops in Iraq and Afghanistan.

“I am thrilled to receive Secretary Miller’s Endorsement. Sec. Miller has held some of the toughest positions our country can ask a person to perform and in everything he endeavored to do he succeeded and kept our country safe,” Egan said in a statement.

“The defense of our nation is critically important to me and the need for American military dominance remains constant. In Congress, I will fight to ensure that our men and women in uniform have the resources they need to defend our homeland from all threats. Our country is best served when our troops are preparing for the real threats against our nation including from China and in cyberspace,” he added.

Egan is an Iraq War veteran, Bronze Star recipient, and graduate of Cornell University and the Wharton School, according to his website.

The Texas congressional seat was vacated after Rep. Ron Wright (R) died in February after a battle with lung cancer and a subsequent coronavirus diagnosis.

The race is heavily contested, having more than 20 Republican and Democrat candidates. The election takes place May 1, 2021.

