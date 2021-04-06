The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) has erased a report that detailed illegal aliens on the Federal Bureau of Investigation’s (FBI) Terrorism Watch List and No-Fly List crossing the United States-Mexico border.

On Monday, the U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) agency published a press release detailing Border Patrol agents’ apprehension of two illegal aliens from Yemen who are on the FBI’s Terrorism Watch List and the No-Fly List.

“Two Yemeni Men Arrested by Border Patrol Identified on the FBI’s Terrorism Watch List,” the title of the CBP press release read. By Tuesday morning, though, the release had been removed from the CBP website and has not been republished.

A link to the original press release shows up as an “Access Denied” page with a note stating “You are not authorized to access this page.” CBP officials did not respond to a request for comment from Breitbart News at the time of this publication.

As Breitbart News reported, the CBP report revealed that on March 30, Border Patrol agents in southern California apprehended a 26-year-old illegal alien from Yemen. When they ran checks on his background, they found he is listed on the FBI’s Terrorism Watch List and the No-Fly List.

Months before — just eight days after President Joe Biden took office — on January 29, a 33-year-old illegal alien from Yemen was apprehended in southern California by Border Patrol agents. A background check found he is listed on the FBI’s Terrorism Watch List and the No-Fly List.

Both are in federal custody, according to the CBP report.

On Tuesday, White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki attempted to downplay the national security threat of illegal immigration at the southern border.

“First let me convey that these sets of incidents are very uncommon,” Psaki said when asked about the two illegal aliens from Yemen who were apprehended. “… while this is rare, this is a reflection of [Border Patrol] doing their job.”

Those on the FBI’s Terrorism Watch List and No-Fly List seeking to cross illegally into the U.S. are not isolated incidents, as reports over the years have confirmed. From October 2020 to the beginning of March, for example, congressional aides have said there have been at least four separate Border Patrol encounters with illegal aliens on the FBI’s Terrorism Watch List.

Likewise, in 2016, Breitbart News reported exclusively on a series of leaked documents from the FBI’s Terrorist Screening Center revealing that from July 2015 to July 2016, the FBI documented more than 7,700 encounters with illegal aliens who appeared on the Terrorism Watch List. Subsequent reports show encounters numbering in the thousands annually.

