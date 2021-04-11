House Minority Whip Steve Scalise (R-LA) shared footage of hundreds of migrant children being packed together in a processing facility, calling it “child abuse.”

🚨 I visited the Donna processing facility yesterday. These are the videos Joe Biden & Kamala Harris don't want you to see. This is the devastating result of their disastrous left-wing immigration agenda. RT so everyone can see what they’re trying to hide. This is child abuse. pic.twitter.com/7y7sQp50Pn — Steve Scalise (@SteveScalise) April 10, 2021

Scalise shared images of the children being packed together in a room on the floor of a see-through pen with only Mylar blankets covering them.

“These are the videos Joe Biden & Kamala Harris don’t want you to see. This is the devastating result of their disastrous left-wing immigration agenda,” Scalise tweeted. “RT so everyone can see what they’re trying to hide. This is child abuse.”

Scalise led a group of ten lawmakers who conducted a ten-day tour of the border region.

During their visit, they saw an overcrowded migrant processing tent facility, visited the border wall, and met with Border Patrol leaders. Their visit ended with a boat tour on the Rio Grande near Mission, Texas, WJTV reported.

Scalise also shared another video of himself at the border at night, slamming President Joe Biden’s “disastrous amnesty agenda.”

🚨🚨 LIVE from the border: This is out of control. It’s the middle of the night. We’ve seen dozens of children flow freely across the border in just the past few minutes. This is the reality of Joe Biden’s disastrous amnesty agenda. pic.twitter.com/kPCPAclpvd — Steve Scalise (@SteveScalise) April 9, 2021

“We’ve only been here less than an hour, and we’ve already seen multiple encounters of people coming across,” Scalise said in the video he tweeted, referring to the illegal aliens who crossed into the U.S. and were apprehended by U.S. Border Patrol.

“This is the reality of Joe Biden’s disastrous amnesty agenda,” Scalise tweeted in the caption.

Biden recently named Vice President Kamala Harris the “border czar” after Roberta Jacobson said she was stepping down from her post in April. Since then, Harris has come under fire for taking trips to places such as Chicago while ignoring the crisis at the border.

The White House has defended her trips, saying that Harris was focusing on solving the causes of migration from countries such as Guatemala, Honduras, and El Salvador instead of focusing directly on the U.S. Southern border.

Scalise responded to Harris’s evasion of the Southern border on Fox & Friends on Thursday.

“You can see why Vice President Kamala Harris either doesn’t want to have this dumped in our lap because Joe Biden created the mess and is asking her to mop it up, or else she’s in over her head. Either way, it doesn’t bode well for the United States,” Scalise said.