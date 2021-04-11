Wisconsin Republican Derrick Van Orden said in an interview with Breitbart News Saturday that he will send “quintessential swamp dweller” Rep. Ron Kind (D-WI) packing home in 2022 with a cardboard box.

Breitbart News Saturday host Matthew Boyle spoke to Van Orden as the Wisconsin Republican and former Navy SEAL announced this week that the will run in Wisconsin’s third congressional district to oust Kind.

Van Orden noted the Democrat Congressional Campaign Committee (DCCC) listed Kind as one of their most vulnerable Democrats, and the National Republican Congressional Committee (NRCC) has listed the district as one of their most flip-able districts.

He added that he was “within a hair’s breadth a beating” Kind during the 2020 congressional elections.

Van Orden said Kind and the Democrat attacks against him prove he has a strong chance of defeating the Wisconsin Democrat in 2022.

The Republican added he is so confident he will defeat Kind in 2022 that he would send him home with a cardboard box.

“I will be mailing Ron Kind a cardboard box so he can get stuff out of my desk, and it’ll be ready for me to move in when I beat him in 2022,” Van Orden told Breitbart News Saturday.

Boyle asked how Kind can serve in Congress for 24 years and still keep getting reelected.

“He’s a fantastic politician and horrible statesmen,” Van Orden responded.

He noted when Kind first ran for office, he “vowed” to never serve in office for more than 12 years.

“That was 24 years ago,” Van Orden said.

He continued, “He told everyone that he would not vote for Obamacare; he did. He told everybody that he would not support impeachment of Donald Trump; he did. He told everybody he would not vote for Nancy Pelosi’s speakership again; he did. He lied to all 18 of our county sheriffs last year, saying that he would never vote for a bill that removed protections for police officers, failing to mention that nine days before that conference call, he had co-sponsored the bill.”

“He has been the quintessential swamp dweller,” Van Orden said. “His actions have proven this over and over again.”

Sean Moran is a congressional reporter for Breitbart News. Follow him on Twitter @SeanMoran3.