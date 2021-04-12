Cindy McCain Tipped as Joe Biden Nomination for U.N. Diplomatic Post

Cindy McCain, the wife of the late Sen. John McCain (R-AZ), has been tipped to be U.S. President Joe Biden’s nomination for a diplomatic post with the United Nations World Food Programme.

Two unidentified sources on Monday told the Politico news outlet McCain will be Biden’s first Republican appointee to a Senate-confirmed position.

McCain and her late husband have been close friends with the Biden’s for decades.

She is a lifelong Republican and is credited with delivering the state of Arizona during the 2020 elections to the Democrats in the state where her husband served as Arizona’s senator from 1987 until his death from cancer in 2018.

Cindy McCain was one of the most outspoken Republicans against President Donald Trump during the election:

My husband John lived by a code: country first. We are Republicans, yes, but Americans foremost. There's only one candidate in this race who stands up for our values as a nation, and that is @JoeBiden. — Cindy McCain (@cindymccain) September 22, 2020

She also created a video for the virtual Democratic National Convention in August, highlighting her late husband’s friendship with Biden while endorsing the Democrat nominee.

She is being vetted as the U.S. envoy to the Rome-based posting, a “coveted ambassador post in Western Europe in what would be his administration’s first Republican appointee to a Senate-confirmed position,” Politico says.

McCain, 66, has worked on global food scarcity and hunger issues, including collaborating with the World Food Programme in Africa and Georgia.

The Arizona Republican has also monitored its work in Southeast Asia.