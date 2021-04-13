A homeowner shot an allegedly naked intruder at approximately 1:30 a.m. Monday morning in Lincoln County, West Virginia.

WSAZ reports 28-year-old Jeffery Roberts II was allegedly trying to make entry into a house when the 60-year-old homeowner “grabbed his gun and opened fire.”

He shot Roberts in the shoulder as Roberts allegedly “tried to break down the door.”

WVAH TV’s Bob Aaron noted the homeowner called 911 before shots were fired. In fact, Aaron indicated “[state] troopers were on their way” when the shooting began.

The homeowner will face no charges but Roberts is expected to at least be charged with burglary.

WCHS reports Roberts was hospitalized in stable condition after being shot.

