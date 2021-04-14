Oliver Darcy, a CNN senior media reporter, hung up the phone on James O’Keefe of Project Veritas when asked for a comment on CNN’s Technical Director, Charlie Chester, using the network for “propaganda” and “fear” to push former President Donald Trump out of office.

The video shows O’Keefe in front of multiple screens as he proceeds to call Darcy to ask for a comment on Project Veritas’s recording of Chester saying he used the network for “propaganda” and “fear” to push former President Donald Trump out of office.

The video starts with Darcy saying, “Hello, this is Oliver.”

O’Keefe proceeds to say, “Hello Oliver, this is James O’Keefe. I was wondering if you had a comment on the guy saying your network is propaganda?”

The video then cuts to the clip of Chester where he said, “We were, creating a story there that we didn’t know anything about, you know? That’s what — That’s what I think, that’s propaganda, you know?

The video cuts back to O’Keefe, where he says to the camera, “Oliver Darcy just hung up the phone. Cowards!”

I called @oliverdarcy and it was a short conversation. These people are such COWARDS. #ExposeCNN pic.twitter.com/7MQKyPAvAi — James O'Keefe (@JamesOKeefeIII) April 14, 2021

The “guy saying your network is propaganda” whom O’Keefe is referring to is Chester, featured in a series of videos O’Keefe and Project Veritas released Tuesday. Chester was with a Project Veritas informant in the video, where he said, “Look what we did, we got Trump out. I am 100 percent going to say it, and I 100 percent believe that if it wasn’t for CNN, I don’t know that Trump would have got voted out. … I came to CNN because I wanted to be a part of that.”