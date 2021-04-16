President Biden Reacts to FedEx Shooting: ‘We Must Act’

President Joe Biden reacted to the Thursday night FedEx attack that killed eight people by recalling his April 8, 2021, Rose Garden gun control push and saying, “We must act.”

Breitbart News reported the mass shooting left eight innocents dead. Police indicated the suspected gunman allegedly took his own life after the eight were killed.

Biden released a statement Friday which said, in part:

Gun violence is an epidemic in America. But we should not accept it. We must act. Last week, I called on the Justice Department to better protect Americans from gun violence. I also urged Congress to hear the call of the American people – including the vast majority of gun owners – to enact commonsense gun violence prevention legislation, like universal background checks and a ban of weapons of war and high-capacity magazines. Too many Americans are dying every single day from gun violence. It stains our character and pierces the very soul of our nation. We can, and must, do more to act and to save lives.

Earlier in the release, Biden admitted his administration was still awaiting “critical details about the shooting,” including information on a motive.

At the time this article was written police had not revealed details about the attacker’s firearm nor have they explained how the firearm was acquired.

