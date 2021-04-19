MSNBC anchor Al Sharpton shared video footage of himself walking towards a private jet en route to Derek Chauvin’s trial Monday.

Sharpton, who is a regular at events where “racial harmony” is strained, also boarded a private jet after giving George Floyd’s eulogy at his funeral.

“Y’all do know I’m Al Sharpton. I’m going to say what I got to say,” Sharpton commenced at Floyd’s funeral.

Before 2020’s social upheaval, Sharpton made $1,046,948 in 2018 from his own charity, the New York Post reported.

He defended his earning by saying he works hard for his money. “It’s a six-day-a-week job and several hours a day and when [the compensation firm] compared it to other companies, other non profits, that’s the salary that they would get,” he said.

Headed to Minneapolis to stand with the Floyd family as closing arguments are set to be made today. pic.twitter.com/kkS9KtHzq1 — Reverend Al Sharpton (@TheRevAl) April 19, 2021

The New York Post also reported in 2015 that “corporations have shelled out thousands of dollars in donations and consulting fees to Sharpton’s National Action Network. What they get in return is the reverend’s supposed sway in the black community or, more often, his silence.”

Despite Sharpton’s wealth, he admits, “Sometimes your vanity outruns your sanity, and you do things for posture. But it’s all part of growing up.”

The closing arguments for Derek Chauvin’s trial are set for Monday.